Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 years old. (CNN, POOL, UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL, TWITTER, ROYAL FAMILY, R6688, TWITTER/ ROYAL FAMILY, R6688/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change.

Elizabeth had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II, and became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of upheaval.

“She lived history, she made history, and with her passing she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said.

During remarks Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saluted Queen Elizabeth, in ill health. (Source: Senate TV/CNN)

In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times.”

“She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Modi tweeted.

In Washington, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags lowered to half-staff at the U.S. Capitol, her office said.

Caribbean leaders from Bermuda to Dominica and beyond mourned the queen’s death.

Caption

“Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the commonwealth of nations and the world,” tweeted Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister.

Minutes later, Bermuda Premier David Burt issued a statement noting that her reign “has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world.”

Elizabeth died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed after her health worsened.

A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba defends city against Reeves’ comments about Jackson’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order allowing for outside review of records from Trump’s Florida home
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
Mourners lay flowers outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth's death
Colter Clements, 9, of Bosqueville, is battling a brain bleed which occurred suddenly on March 6.
Boy suffers unexpected brain bleed, prognosis uncertain, parents say
.
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road