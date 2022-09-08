Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound.

No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit.

At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several hours.

Traffic is moving along Thursday morning, but two lanes are still blocked.

WLBT will update this story as information becomes available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.