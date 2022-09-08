Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound.

No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit.

At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several hours.

Traffic is moving along Thursday morning, but two lanes are still blocked.

WLBT will update this story as information becomes available.

