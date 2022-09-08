Organizations provide clean drinking water for JPS schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools in Jackson were severely impacted by the water crisis, but thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the World Central Kitchen Organization, schools can expect to clean drinking water within the next two weeks.

“It was clear that their water systems were failing, and we worked with the school district to determine the critical need was clean water. And so, we’re working with Home Depot to get a large tank just like this on every 54 school sites across Jackson Public School District,” said Dan Abrams.

The solution to this issue? Water manifolds designed by Scott Murabito and Ned Breslin allow the direct flow of water from a clean tank to a faucet tap.

Each tank holds between 600 to 1,000 gallons of fresh water. It will last each school a decent amount of time before needing to be refilled and sanitized again.

“Get fresh water back into the school systems for the city of Jackson,” said Scott Murabito. “So, from my understanding, we have 54 schools that were trying to build these manifold systems for to try and get the freshwater back up and going in a sustainable way.”

Van Winkle Elementary School was the first to receive one of these manifolds on Wednesday. Both parties plan to install one in all 54 JPS schools within the coming weeks.

The solution remains temporary as city and state officials work to restore Jackson’s water quality levels, but it’s a step in the right direction.

