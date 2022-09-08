Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner of St. Joseph is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.
Dustin Beechner of St. Joseph is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.(Buchanan County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat.

Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death. During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to investigators, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

