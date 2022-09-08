Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Memphis police search for man driving around, shooting at people

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Memphis and the surrounding area are searching for a man they say has been driving around the city, randomly shooting at people, and streaming the incidents on Facebook Live.

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place. They say he is armed and dangerous and responsible for many shootings around the city.

WMC reports that police say the spree began around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Memphis police had previously reported two shootings around the same time, one of which resulted in a man’s death, but officers have not yet said if the incidents are related.

Officials initially said the suspect was in a blue sedan, but they now believe he is in a gray Toyota SUV with Arkansas tag AEV63K.

KAIT reports law enforcement have pursued the suspect into Arkansas, but there is currently no official word on his location or direction of travel.

