MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure.

MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola County, from the Batesville exit, 243, to the Pope Courtland exit 237.

Crews will be working on bridge repairs.

Detour signs will be in place and MDOT said drivers can travel east on U.S. 278 to State Route 315, to State Route 7, back to I-55 Coffeeville, exit 211.

