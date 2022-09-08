Man sentenced to life after killing brother of former Edwards assistant police chief

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing the brother of a former local assistant police chief.

Willie Bingham turned himself in to authorities after killing Clifton Nelson, 41, on March 25, 2018. Nelson was the brother of former Edwards Assistant Police Chief Terrance Crump.

Bingham was handed a $1 million bond at the time, which the sister of Nelson, Lisa Nelson, said was “fair.”

“It’s an unfortunate situation on both sides,” she said at the time of the murder. “We truly hate the situation.”

