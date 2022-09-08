Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Man sentenced to life after killing brother of Edwards police chief

(Hinds County Jail)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing the brother of a former local police chief, chief of Edwards police.

Willie Bingham turned himself in to authorities after killing Clifton Nelson, 41, on March 24, 2018. Nelson was the brother of Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump.

Bingham was handed a $1 million bond at the time, which the sister of Nelson, Lisa Nelson, said was “fair.”

“It’s an unfortunate situation on both sides,” she said at the time of the murder. “We truly hate the situation.”

