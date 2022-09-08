Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road.

Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck.

According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers saw a 2007 white Tundra driving recklessly and fast without a tag on West Street.

Officers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but that Taylor fled, leading them on a chase throughout various streets in Jackson.

The vehicle eventually left the road and “struck an embankment surrounding a culvert.” Taylor was taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at UMMC.

At the scene, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson. Officers also recovered two stolen guns and multiple stolen catalytic converters from inside the vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill