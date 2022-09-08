Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Kelly’s juvenile records show neglect, then criminal delinquency

By Jessica Jaglois
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before Ezekiel Kelly became a convicted criminal, he entered the justice system as a dependent and neglected child, according to an exclusive review of his juvenile court records.

Neglected children are more likely to commit crimes later, newly-elected Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon said in an interview with Action News 5.

“What we’ve done in the past doesn’t work and the consequences of not taking care of a problem early on in the child’s life is what we’re seeing now.”

By the time Kelly was 15 years old, he had been charged six times as a juvenile delinquent. In 2018, he was convicted of aggravated robbery and sent to a hardware secure facility run by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Kelly’s juvenile record came to an end when he was transferred to adult court after he was charged in a shootout that happened in February 2020 on Willow Wood Avenue. Two people were injured, including a 13-year-old.

Kelly faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder but was later convicted of one count of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison but spent 11 months at the Shelby County Correctional Center. He had already spent 14 months behind bars between the juvenile detention center and the Shelby County jail.

To try and stop at-risk youth from turning to a life of crime, Sugarmon wants to implement programs used in Nashville’s juvenile justice system in Shelby County, which would include counseling and substance abuse treatment for families.

“For those who are afraid in the community: all of us are,” said Sugarmon. “All of us realize the rise in crime, especially the rise in youth crime, is an issue but we’ve got to change the way we address it.”

Action News 5 also found Cleotha Abston Henderson had a history in juvenile court. He had been in juvenile detention 16 times before he was transferred to the adult system when he was 17 for kidnapping Memphis defense attorney Kemper Durand at gunpoint in May 2000.

Abston Henderson stands accused of kidnapping and murdering St. Mary’s teacher and mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher last Friday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
From left to right: Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and...
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MDOT: I-55 from the Batesville exit to the Pope Courtland exit in Panola Co. closed this weekend
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says this is not the first time
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

Latest News

Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’
Tchula police force dwindles to 2 after chief, 4 officers ‘relieved of duties’
The End Zone’s Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown...
Game of the Week: #10 Warren Central travels to Gluckstadt, takes on Germantown in battle of undefeateds
Mary Carter speaks at a recent press conference regarding Jackson water.
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services hosted a water distribution on...
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together
The South Central Conference of Adventist Community Services hosted a water distribution on...
PHOTO GALLERY: How a crisis brought the community together