Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of the recently kidnapped and murdered Memphis teacher and mother, Mississippians will gather together to finish the run she started.

The news of Memphis mother, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s murder has shaken running communities across the country and here at home. That’s why groups will finish her run tomorrow, including in Brandon.

“She’s just a normal everyday runner just like me. And the fact that she was out doing something that she loves to do, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten up in the morning and run at 4 a.m. by myself,” run organizer Chris Alexander said.

“It’s very important that we get to finish the miles that Eliza Fletcher did not get the chance to do,” Brookhaven resident and run participant Audriana Ezell said.

And that’s exactly what runners in the Jackson metro will be doing. Finishing Eliza’s run starting at 4:20 a.m.

Female runners said tomorrow’s run hits close to home for them.

“Eliza was a preschool teacher, a mom, a wife. And then I’m like in the exact same boat. I teach preschool, I have two kids, and also have a husband. And so I could put myself in her shoes,” Jackson resident and run participant Paige Bozeman said.

“I can promise you, she didn’t wake up that day and thing up today could be the day I could be kidnapped because who does so heartbroken started exactly like all of ours do every day,” Ezell explained. “But hers ended with her being abducted and later murdered.”

Whether you’re an avid runner or just enjoy casual strolls, people are encouraged to come and remember Eliza.

“It’s important for her family to feel loved and supported. And to know that, you know, a lot of them was one of us. She’s a member of the running community,” Alexander explained.

“I think regardless of if you’re a runner, if you’re a walker, if you’ve never done any of those things, I think it could be a really cool way for people to kind of band together and form a community in support of the laws of Fletcher in her family. But also just to say that women deserve a safe space in public regardless of what they’re doing, what time of day it is, or what they’re wearing,” Ezell said.

The run will start at Runstrong in Brandon at 4:20 A.M. Friday, September 9.

Participants are encouraged to also wear purple shorts and a pink top - the same colors Fletcher was wearing before she went missing.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.