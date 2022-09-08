Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay is steaming toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. And forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

Authorities opened shelters and closed some roads ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Thursday.

Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula.

Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree that killed 4
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

Latest News

The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada...
Canada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Doctors ‘concerned’ about Queen Elizabeth II’s health
Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Patron, the famous landmine-sniffer dog, during an...
RAW: Blinken visits Kyiv, Ukraine
United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered...
United makes ‘conditional’ order for electric air taxis