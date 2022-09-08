Forest Hill returns to in-person learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS announced on Wednesday that Forest Hill High School will reopen for in-person learning.

Students will return to the high school on Thursday, September 8, following the water pressure being restored at Forest Hill.

“We are pleased to report today that water pressure has been restored at Forest Hill High School,” JPS said in a statement. “As a result, the school building at 2607 Raymond Road in Jackson, will be open for in-person learning tomorrow, September 8, at its regular time. Thank you to the Forest Hill community for enduring the recent shifts we made to our learning schedules to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

All other JPS schools will reopen for in-person learning as well. JPS will monitor the water pressure and keep the public updated.

“While the city of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, our Child Nutrition team will first use the clean water it has available and boil faucet water if needed to prepare food, clean, and sanitize surfaces as they have done previously under similar circumstances,” JPS said.

