First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows look to fall into the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy to clear skies overnight. Thursday, rain chances begin to taper off. A 20% chance of rainfall is possible. Mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, with Lows falling to the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday, our chances of rain could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 60 %chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s. Heading into the weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will fall to the low 80s with low 70s. Sunday looks to be the same conditions. Monday, our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs in the mid-80s. We are watching a cold front move through as we go into the evening on Monday. Lows Monday night will fall into the mid-60s. Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low 80s with a fall-like feels in the air. We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week. Today’s high in Jackson reached 90 degrees. The average high this time of year is 90. The tropics remain active in the Atlantic, but not at all around here. No development is expected in the Gulf or Caribbean through this weekend.

