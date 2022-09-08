First Alert Forecast: quiet Thursday; periodic downpours return Friday, Saturday

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds – seasonable highs in the middle to upper 80s and a slight drop in humidity. With that, rain chances will tend to be bit lower, mainly for areas south of US 84. Even there, chances will be low. Expect partly clear to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s. A few showers may sneak in overnight into early Friday.

FRIDAY: Along a stalled front, an area of low pressure will help to spin in tropical moisture again. This will fuel higher chances for showers and storms. Expect more clouds in the skies with highs in the middle 80s; some of the downpours could be heavy at times as they move from east to west. Storms will tend to fade late with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED RANGE: An upper low will pinwheel through much of the weekend. Periods of locally heavy rain can’t be ruled out, that could lead to localized flooding. Another front will give this system a push toward the east and behind this second system, a substantial push of drier Canadian air looks to invade the region by early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Danielle has weakened to tropical storm status in the far northern Atlantic, slowly getting a nudge toward the northeast. The storm will loop around itself then head eastward toward Spain and Portugal. Closer to home, Hurricane Earl has made a turn northward. A gradual ramp up intensity in the coming days could bring the storm to ‘major’ hurricane status. For the most part, staying away from land – though, could be near Bermuda by late week. Out in the Main Development Region – two waves are trekking westward; the lead wave having a high development chance and another behind the first having a low chance.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

