First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Skies will be mostly to partly clear into the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s. A few showers could also try to creep in late tonight into early Friday morning ahead of a better chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely over the course of our Friday as an area of low pressure circulates moisture back in overhead. Coverage will increase from east to west through the day. For times when you aren’t seeing rain, expect more clouds around with highs in the middle 80s. We should see most of the activity fade away on radar after sunset. We will also have downpours around at times over the weekend as moisture continues to spin around across the area. By early to mid-next week, we are expected to see a taste of fall from a cold front that will dive southeastward into the region. Drier and cooler air will filter in behind the front resulting in lows in the low 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.