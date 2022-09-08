Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Electric car charging stations are coming to Jackson

By Christopher Fields
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We want it to be like an outlet mall for electric cars.”

Kenneth Cleveland owns Universal Solar Enterprise. He is bringing a charging station to the city of Jackson on John R. Lynch Street.

With more electric cars being made recently, Cleveland says the demand for more charging stations has skyrocketed.

“We have the interstate I 20, 20 interstate 55 close so we will be able to provide not only electric charging stations for the local community but for the traffic that’s going back and forth to Atlanta and Memphis,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland says the station will charge up to ten cars at a time.

Not only can people charge up their vehicles, Cleveland also says the development will bring job opportunities to the city.

“We are very excited; we are looking for growth opportunities. We are looking to create up to one-hundred jobs for the local community so the local community of Jackson can have a good tax base because we are going to pay income up to 15-20 an hour for general labor”,” he stated.

Cleveland says the project is expected to be completed in the next twelve months. In Jackson Chris Fields 3 on your side.

