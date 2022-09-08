Capitol Police chase ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase with Capitol Police in Jackson ends in a crash Wednesday evening.

The chase with Capitol Police ended on Flag Chapel Road. Witnesses say police removed several assault style weapons from the truck. (WLBT)

A white truck hit an embankment, crushing the cab. It happened on Flag Chapel Road just before seven Wednesday night.

Several law enforcement agencies including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jackson and Capitol Police were at the accident site Wednesday evening. Witnesses tell us they saw officers remove several assault style weapons from the truck and there were two occupants. The male driver and a female passenger.

We have reached out to Capitol Police about what started the chase and for more information on injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.