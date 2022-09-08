9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old Crystal Springs High School student who ran away in August.

According to police, Charkeria Covington, a 9th grader at the school, ran away on August 23 at 12 p.m.

A school resource officer interviewed by police said Covington left without telling anyone and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray tights, black Air Force 1′s and a white Tommy Hilfiger hooded sweatshirt.

The school resource officer said she had done this before. Later that day, Covington’s father, who also said she has done this before, reported her missing.

If found, you are asked to contact the Crystal Springs Police Department at 601-892-2121.

