4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton.

On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in Canton in conjunction with the murder of victim Jamal Porter which occurred two hours earlier.

The murder of Porter appeared to be gang-related, with the car that was believed to be used in the drive-by shooting parked in Cypress Meadows parking lot.

The press release states that while there, officers witnessed another drive-by shooting and immediately attempted to stop the car. After a high-speed chase through Canton, the driver of the car wrecked out in a ditch, and all four occupants attempted to flee. Three were immediately taken into custody and Taylor turned himself in days later.

Two bystanders were struck by gunfire during the time of the shooting. After an extensive investigation, the Sherrif’s Department determined that Gaddis McCullough, Jamarion Mitchell, and Alphonso Ray from Yazoo County had all heard about Porter’s murder and came to retaliate against the individuals responsible. They met up with Taylor, who was from Canton, and he directed them to a possible location.

The press release says there was no indication at the time that either of the two individuals hit were part of the earlier shooting. The four suspects were charged with crimes from the incident, and allowed to plead to aggravated assault to which they were sentenced to the maximum allowed by law.

Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to the maximum sentence of twenty years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections by Judge Steve Ratcliff in Madison Circuit Court on Thursday.

“We continue to see a rise in young men committing violent crimes in Madison County, and we want to make one thing clear: you will be sent to prison just as if you are an adult. We will not stand for this type of senseless violence in Madison and Rankin Counties,” District Attorney Bramlett stated.

“We are thankful the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was on the scene when this drive-by shooting happened so they could quickly apprehend these four individuals and solve this case. We take no joy in sending teenagers to prison, but we will continue to do whatever it takes to make all of our communities a safe place to live and work. Anyone who has information on the murder of Jamal Porter is asked to please communicate that information to either the Madison County Sherriff’s Department, Canton Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office, or Crime Stoppers.”

