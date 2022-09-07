WATCH LIVE: EPA gathers city, state, federal officials to help solve Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Michael Regan, is in Jackson to find solutions to solve the state’s water crisis.

Wednesday morning, Regan heard first-hand from residents about their concerns, and their desires for the state and city to work together to address the problem.

Regan is now convening city, state, and federal officials to, “support the people of Jackson and ensure safe, reliable water for residents.”

The press briefing comes after Regan met with Governor Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to discuss a coordinated response. No details of the private meeting were made available to the media.

You can watch a live stream of the EPA’s public briefing here.

