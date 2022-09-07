Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Vancleave man arrested, charged with wife’s murder

Sterling Dugas, 37
Sterling Dugas, 37(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Sterling Dugas, 37, has been arrested and charged in the murder of his wife Nina Olivia Brossett.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Brossett, 40, in the bedroom of her and Dugas’ home on Jim Ramsay Road early Monday morning.

Dugas is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During his initial court hearing on Wednesday, County Court Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Dugas.

The sheriff says an autopsy will be performed on the victim Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Police say Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is in custody. He is suspected of shooting seven people, killing...
Memphis shooting spree killed 4; police say suspect in custody
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in Jackson pursuit
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba defends city against Reeves’ comments about Jackson’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery
Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
.
Bicyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 18 near Spring Ridge Road
Eliza Fletcher
Funeral details revealed for Eliza Fletcher
Shot of crime scene amid Memphis shooting spree
West Memphis police identify woman killed in Memphis shooting spree