Two operators at Jackson’s water plant issued provisional Class A licenses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two plant operators at the O.B. Curtis plant were issued provisional Class A Water Operator licenses by the Department of Health on Tuesday, the city says.

This increases the number of licensed Class A Operators at O.B. Curtis to four.

In Wednesday’s update about the water pressure at the plant, city officials say pressure remained steady over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI (pounds per square inch) which is the amount of pressure in the distribution system. The pressure pushes the water through the system to ensure it goes into homes.

“Significant gains were made overnight in the overhead storage tanks. We have restored the margin that had been depleted on Monday. All storage tanks have stable water levels; no tanks are reporting low at this time.

Tuesday, the city said the membrane plant increased production by over 2 million gallons from the day before.

“This is the type of capacity increase the team has been working toward. The four filters in operation on the conventional side are now able to be controlled from the operations room instead of manually by a staff member. This is significant in giving the operators the control needed to improve water production.”

Repairs to high service pumps that deliver pressure and water to the city continue Thursday.

Restoration of the Ammonia water line is also happening. This will help improve water quality in the distribution system.

The city also continues investigative sampling to monitor water quality.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.