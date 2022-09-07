Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan

About 24 hours after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson for never producing a “real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday, defending the city. In his weekly press briefing, Lumumba showcased several documents, including a formal Strategic Capital Improvement Plan. The mayor said the plan, emailed to several local, state, and congressional leaders, was an exhaustive list of all of the city’s critical infrastructure needs at the water treatment facility. “This informed the subsequent request for funding that you see at the water treatment facility. This was actually commissioned, I believe somewhere around 2019, 2018,” the mayor said. Lumumba also revealed several other documents, including a list of critical repairs that the Environmental Protection Agency identified at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, and a plan submitted to the Hinds County legislative delegation of the city’s needed repairs and estimated costs.

2. Jackson water crisis: Lawmakers react to Governor’s privatization comments

Governor Tate Reeves says he’s open to privatization as a potential solution for Jackson’s water crisis. We reached out to lawmakers outside the Jackson area to see if they believe there’s a growing consensus that something should be done to help the capital city. Read several different reactions here.

3. Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute

Antonio Barton (Yazoo County Sheriff's Department)

A fatal shooting Monday in Yazoo County started with a fight between two children over a bicycle. Antonio Barton, 37, the father of one of those boys, is now in custody and has been charged with murder. According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, who are distant cousins, had been driving in opposite directions on a rural stretch of Vaughan Road shortly before 3 p.m. when they spotted one another. Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his vehicle. Then he confronted Barton about a fight the two men’s sons had had two days earlier. The boys had brawled after Porter’s son accused Barton’s of stealing a bicycle. Things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton. Barton responded by shooting Porter dead. Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house later in the day. “It was a family affair that got out of hand,” Sheriff said.

4. Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distribution events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ. “Thank you all again. Thank you all for the water,” said a Jackson resident. Words of gratitude echoed from residents as they watched volunteers from the Jackson Revival Center put free cases of bottled water in their cars. Elder Jeff Taylor says the focus is neighbors helping neighbors during this water crisis. “We are here to make sure people see the hand and feet of Jesus,” said Taylor

5. When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

Mississippi National Guardsmen carry cases of drinking water and a bottle of hand sanitizer to Jackson, Miss., residents, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

