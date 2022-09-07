Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs(Crystal Springs Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A late night exchange of gunfire Friday in the front yard of a Crystal Springs home killed a man, according to police.

Officers responded to a call at 209 Scott St. at about 11:30 p.m. to find a crowd on the front lawn, and Thomas Kendrick, bloody and lifeless in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the home, where a party had apparently taken place.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Tony Hemphill said emergency responders attempted to revive Kendrick, 41, but to no avail.

Matthew Nelson, 48, turned himself in to police Tuesday morning. He has been charged with Kendrick’s murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Witnesses Friday night told police that Kendrick and Nelson had been feuding in front of the Scott St. home when Kendrick pulled a gun and shot Nelson in the arm. Nelson retrieved a handgun and returned fire, striking Kendrick multiple times.

A judge has set bond for Nelson, with $45,000 for the murder charge and $20,000 for the possession of a firearm by convicted felon charge.

