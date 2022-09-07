Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Running community honors Eliza Fletcher by finishing her last run

A run is planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop. (Source: WMC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and people around the country are honoring Eliza Fletcher’s life in a special way.

Memorials filled with flowers, balloons and messages to Fletcher have formed around the city, from the UofM area at the site where police say she was abducted to South Memphis where her body was recovered.

“I’m devastated and I know she was in a lot of pain, and I know she was scared,” said Josephine McGhee with the Queen Community Organization Program.

Fletcher’s murder also caught the hearts of many outside of Memphis.

Some, like Callie Talley and her gym in Jonesboro, Arkansas, created events to finish the run Fletcher was on the day she was abducted.

“We’re going to come together as a gym family, as a local community, as a running family to finish the run for her,” Talley said.

Talley says some gym members knew Fletcher and her family and wanted to put on this event to honor her life.

A run is also planned for Friday morning on Central Avenue in the UofM area where Fletcher’s run came to an abrupt stop.

Friday morning’s 8.2-mile run is set to begin at 4:20 a.m. at Central and Belvedere.

According to the Facebook page for the event, more than 550 people say they are taking part.

