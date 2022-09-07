Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000

Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was assaulted during a robbery.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (NEWS 12 THE BRONX) - New York Police said they are searching for a man who attacked a U.S. Postal Service employee Tuesday morning and got away with approximately $112,000.

Police reported it happened at a post office in the Bronx.

The suspect allegedly hit the 56-year-old worker in the head with a gun before demanding a safe inside the post office be opened.

In addition to the money, the suspect also took 10 boxes of money orders of unknown value before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they believe the printer for money orders was also stolen.

The postal worker suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said the FBI also responded to the incident, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 NEWS 12 THE BRONX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Antonio Barton
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in...
Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays
Things To Know
Things To Know for Wednesday, Sept. 7
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks