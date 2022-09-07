Miss. woman charged after setting her house on fire following argument with boyfriend

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - A Calhoun County woman is behind bars after the sheriff says she got into an argument and set the house on fire.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the fire happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 just outside of Bruce.

He says Christina Taylor got into an argument with her boyfriend and then set the house on fire to assault him.

Taylor is charged with arson.

