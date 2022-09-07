Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man sentenced to 20 years in overdose death of Belle Chasse teen days before graduation

Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman,...
Franklin Senfles, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years for selling Hailey Deickman, 18, a Percocet pill laced with fentanyl. Deickman died a week before graduating from Belle Chasse High School in May of 2021.(PPSO/Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man who pleaded guilty to selling fake pills to a Belle Chasse teen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she died of a fentanyl overdose, according to the Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Hailey Deickman, an 18-year-old senior at Belle Chasse High School, died of an overdose one week before graduation on May 18, 2021. District Attorney Charles Bailey says Deikman took half of a Percocet pill she and a friend purchased from 22-year-old Franklin Senfles of Gretna.

Senfles was arrested and indicted on one count of second-degree murder later that month, but entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter on Tues., Sept. 6, 2022. Plaquemines Parish Judge Kevin Conner sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

Deickman’s mother says she was an honor roll student who stayed out of trouble and made a bad choice that cost her her life.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office in the days following said Deickman’s death should serve as a wake-up call, especially for young kids who may not understand the dangers of counterfeit pills.

“It may look like a Percocet but it’s not. It’s actually fentanyl,” Gerry Citanovich said.

“These counterfeit pills are disguised to look like Oxycodone, pain medications, Xanax,” DEA Special Agent Brad Byerley said. “People are buying these pills off the street, thinking they’re buying something that a health care provider prescribed to someone.”

