Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted on an active warrant has barricaded himself inside of a building at NAS Meridian.

Lauderdale County and NAS Meridian investigators have been at the scene since around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

The man is said to be an employee on base. According to sources, when he showed up to work Wednesday, he ran and hid inside of a building. Negotiations have been underway to get the situation resolved.

It’s unclear if the person is armed.

NAS Meridian released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“NAS Meridian officials are coordinating with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The situation onboard the installation continues to develop in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel. The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm’s way.”

We will provide further information once it becomes available.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Antonio Barton
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in...
Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44
Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rise to 44
WLBT at 4p
Canton flooding
‘Put some fire under someone’s butt‘: People in Canton sound off on city leaders about ongoing flooding
Canton homeowners sound off about ongoing flooding challenges at city meeting
Canton homeowners sound off about ongoing flooding challenges at city meeting