Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted on an active warrant has barricaded himself inside of a building at NAS Meridian.

Lauderdale County and NAS Meridian investigators have been at the scene since around 10:45 Wednesday morning.

The man is said to be an employee on base. According to sources, when he showed up to work Wednesday, he ran and hid inside of a building. Negotiations have been underway to get the situation resolved.

It’s unclear if the person is armed.

NAS Meridian released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“NAS Meridian officials are coordinating with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The situation onboard the installation continues to develop in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel. The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm’s way.”

We will provide further information once it becomes available.

