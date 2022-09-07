Man arrested in Flowood for sexual battery

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for sexual battery on Wednesday following an investigation and probable cause hearing.

The Flowood Police Department charged Brandon Lejoshua Williams of Lena, Mississippi.

The hearing took place in Rankin County Circuit Court, where a bond was set for $150,000.

The case will be forwarded to the Rankin County Grand Jury.

