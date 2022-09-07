Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis.

Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.

“Thank you all again. Thank you all for the water,” said a Jackson resident.

Words of gratitude echoed from residents as they watched volunteers from the Jackson Revival Center put free cases of bottled water in their cars.

Elder Jeff Taylor says the focus is neighbors helping neighbors during this water crisis.

“We are here to make sure people see the hand and feet of Jesus,” said Taylor. “Our Pastor Jennifer Beard, Sunday after Sunday, week after week, exemplifies that of not just being a Sunday morning church and a Sunday morning congregation, but getting out there with the people where the people need the help the most.”

The long line of cars at Tuesday’s giveaway shows just how serious the need still is, especially in south Jackson.

“Even though the pressure has started to rise in other areas of the city, it seems as if our infrastructure in this area is one of the last to see the pressure increase and the pressure rise, so we don’t want people to forget that this is not over,” said Taylor.

The commitment of caring for the community stretches from south Jackson to the downtown area at the Jackson Resource Center. The director says her team is providing hot showers, water, and hot meals free of charge to families.

“We are feeding anyone that calls or comes through and wants a meal. We are also delivering meals to seniors. A lot of times, the seniors can’t get out and about, and they have a hard time navigating and finding away, so we’re allowing them to call in, and when they call in, we get their name, number, and address, and lunch and dinner delivered to them along with a case of water,” said Director Putalamus White.

The Jackson Revival Center and The Jackson resource Center say they will continue delivering this load of love to those who need it the most.

Free benefit concert (Jackson Revival Center Church)

