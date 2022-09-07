JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday.

Coach Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads of bottled water to the community amid Jackson’s water crisis.

Together, Lowe’s and JSU football distributed cases of water to nursing homes and neighborhoods across Jackson.

Lowe’s has partnered with the National Guard and area nonprofits to distribute water. Lowe’s donated nearly 7,000 cases of water to support the Jackson region.

Lowe’s also donated $100,000 to Jackson State University to help the university relocate student-athletes, source clean water, and provide community assistance.

