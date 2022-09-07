JPS to remain open for in-person learning on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools will remain open for in-person learning districtwide on Wednesday, September 7.

“Today was a great day as our scholars returned to in-person learning,” a press release said. “Although some high school scholars were relocated to other JPS campuses today, our scholars demonstrated resiliency, patience, and perseverance, and we couldn’t be prouder of them and our staff.”

JPS says Forest Hill High School will continue in-person learning. However, due to the continued lack of water, all Forest Hill scholars, staff, and administrators will return tomorrow to other JPS schools.

According to JPS, buses will follow their normal bus routes, and all scholars will be bused from Forest Hill to relocated school sites assigned by grade level.

Relocation Sites:

9th Grade - Whitten Middle School

10th Grade - Provine High School

11th Grade - Wingfield High School

12th Grade and Self-Contained - Lanier High School

JPS says at the end of the school day, scholars will be transported back to Forest Hill for dismissal.

Schedule:

Departure from Forest Hill to relocation sites - 8:30 a.m.

Return to Forest Hill from relocation sites- 3:45 p.m.

Dismissal from Forest Hill to home - 4:05 p.m.

