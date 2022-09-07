Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.

“You do one side. I’ll do the other,” said Powers Avenue resident Norma Michael while stacking bottled water on a dolly.

She and Cory Nolden began door-to-door water delivery in front of the Sharing is Caring Neighborhood Block Garden. Micheal’s nephew, Derrick Lawson, lives in Atlanta but grew up on Powers Avenue.

“Out here just trying to serve the community and the less fortunate, the people around us,” said Derrick Lawson.

It is the 39-year-old’s mission to provide water for the elderly and disabled on the street who can’t make it to the distribution sites.

“I reached out to a couple of family members and my Bible study, couple of friends of mine and co-workers and within 48 hours raised $2,000.00,” said Lawson. “So I rented a van about 220 cases of water.”

“Thank y’all so much we are completely blessed. Thank y’all,” said one woman waving from her front porch.

The dolly hauls water to each of the roughly 50 homes on Powers. For Geneva Johnson, it’s an unexpected and much-needed gift.

“We couldn’t have made it. We couldn’t have made it. We have some that can’t get out of the house. For him to come this far down that means we are thought about,” said the 73-year-old Lawson. “You know when we’re feeling that we’re at our lowest. We are not at our lowest.”

Lawson’s return to his hometown was inspired by his aunt who started the neighborhood garden.

“It means a lot to be able to take it to them personally to make sure that they get it and to take it in their house and place it where it needs to be placed.,” said Michael.

As the deliveries continued on Morton Avenue, preparations for a feast were underway for the community.

“It’s something we can do and give back,” added Lawson.

