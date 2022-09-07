Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy

The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of a large Magellanic cloud galaxy nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula.

Scientists say it got that nickname because it resembles a burrowing tarantula’s home line with its silk.

The nebula sits 161,000 light years away from Earth.

It is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.

NASA says it also houses the hottest and most massive stars currently known to astronomers.

Thanks to the Webb Telescope, scientists have been able to spot tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the galaxy.

They originally thought the stars were just cosmic dust.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Antonio Barton
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed over bicycle dispute
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), center,...
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
37-year-old Tyrone Hughley was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole in...
Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

Canton flooding
‘Put some fire under someone’s butt‘: People in Canton sound off on city leaders about ongoing flooding
Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of official portraits....
Obama portraits unveiled during White House ceremony
Canton homeowners sound off about ongoing flooding challenges at city meeting
Canton homeowners sound off about ongoing flooding challenges at city meeting
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion