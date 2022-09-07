First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern continues into mid-late week, weekend

WEDNESDAY: The front will start to edge its way a bit farther to the east – but with its movement, we’ll see a bit more forcing to get a few more showers and storms to flare up. Outside of the afternoon storm development, expect a mix of sun and clouds – after patchy morning fog – with highs in the 80s to near 90. Pockets of heavy rainfall could be possible, keeping a risk for localized flooding in play. Most storms will fade within a few hours of sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: In the wake of the front, expect a mix of sun and clouds – seasonable highs in the middle to upper 80s and a slight drop in humidity. With that, rain chances will tend to be bit lower, mainly for areas south of US 84. Even there, chances will be low. Expect partly clear skies overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

EXTENDED RANGE: An upper low will pinwheel over the region Friday, firing off higher rain chances through late week and into parts of the weekend. Periods of locally heavy rain can’t be ruled out, that could lead to localized flooding. Behind this system, a push of drier Canadian air looks to invade the region by early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Danielle continues to meander in the far northern Atlantic, slowly getting a nudge toward the northeast. It is expected to maintain hurricane strength through mid-week before weakening. By early next week, it could get close to the British Isles. Closer to home, Hurricane Earl has made a turn northward. A gradual ramp up intensity in the coming days could bring the storm to ‘major’ hurricane status. For the most part, staying away from land – though, could be near Bermuda by late week. Out in the Main Development Region – two waves are trekking westward; the lead wave having a medium development chance and another behind the first having a low chance.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

