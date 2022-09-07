First Alert Forecast: Greater rain chances return Friday and during the weekend! Next week, we are experiencing another Cold Front and could see a touch of Fall Tuesday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday

We are experiencing a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we go into the afternoon hours. A 40 to 50% chance of showers is possible, very scattered in like. Highs in the mid to upper 80s today. Some folks could see low 90s North of I-20.

Lows look to fall into the low 70s tonight with partly cloudy to clear skies overnight.

Thursday, rain chances begin to taper off. A 20% chance of rainfall is possible. Mostly sunny skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s, with Lows falling to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Much cooler conditions on the way as we head into next week. Highs fall into the mid to low 80s over the next few days.

Friday, our rain chances could increase as our next boundary begins to move through the area. A 60 %chance of showers or higher could be possible. Highs will remain in the mid-80s with Lows near the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Heading into the weekend, rain holds on Saturday with a 50% chance of precipitation. Highs will fall to the low 80s with low 70s. Sunday looks to be the same conditions.

Monday, our boundary begins to move through the South, and rain begins to taper off again. Highs in the mid-80s. We are watching a cold front to move through as we go into the evening on Monday. Lows Monday night will fall into the mid-60s.

Tuesday, Highs rebound to the low 80s with a fall like feels in the air.

We will experience partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.