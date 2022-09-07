‘Put some fire under someone’s butt‘: People in Canton sound off on city leaders about ongoing flooding

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homeowners in Canton are sounding off about the city’s ongoing flooding challenges and pushing leaders to find solutions to fix the problem.

Dozens of people piled into Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting inside Canton’s City Hall.

Residents spoke out in frustration at what they believe is a lack of efforts by the city to find a permanent solution to its water crisis.

“We got flooded two times and it never did that before. The ditch that’s down there has overgrown and it looks like a forest,” one homeowner said.

“My gosh, what do you all do all day, I’m retired - I’ll be glad to come and help and put some fire under someone’s butt to do something!” another resident quipped.

People in Canton survived two major flash floods in August. It left some homeowners displaced and having to rebuild all over again.

“Something needs to happen. Something needs to happen.” one Canton resident said in anguish.

“I agree with these citizens,” Canton Mayor William Truly said. “They are tired as hell because this flooding now has been going on for more than fifty years.

Truly said he and other city leaders are in the process of putting more manpower on the street to tackle some of these issues.

“We are in the process in our strategic planning of hiring people who have a GIS system similar to google to identify our problems, identity the stormwater drainage and identify whatever problems as it relates to cleaning out the creeks and ditches or submit a proposal to hire additional personnel to clean up this city,” he said.

As far as funding is concerned, Mike Espy, attorney for Madison County’s Board of Supervisors says funds were obligated to the city to fix flooding issues but have yet to be disbursed.

“The money was announced about two months ago, and we still must go through certain hoops like the environmental study and may take a year to do that. We are doing everything we can to move that project forward as quickly as we can,” Espy said.

Espy said most of the money will be used to build flood control structures in the city that could take at least one year to complete.

