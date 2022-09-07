71-year-old Corinth woman killed in wreck with state trooper

BIGGERSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is dead following a crash with a state trooper.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection Highway 45 South and County Road 512 south of Corinth.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the trooper was driving along the highway when the woman’s vehicle pulled out in front of the trooper.

MHP later identified the woman as Linda Childs, 71, of Corinth. The trooper was not hurt.

Both vehicles were totaled.

According to MHP, the trooper was traveling south on the highway. Childs was traveling east on County Road 512. She tried to cross the highway.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.