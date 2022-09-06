Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Yazoo Co. man shot, killed in ‘family affair that got out of hand’

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A fatal shooting Monday in Yazoo County started with a fight between two children over a bicycle.

Antonio Barton, 37, the father of one of those boys, is now in custody and has been charged with murder.

According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, who are distant cousins, had been driving in opposite directions on a rural stretch of Vaughan Road shortly before 3 p.m. when they spotted one another.

Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his vehicle. Then he confronted Barton about a fight the two men’s sons had had two days earlier.

The boys had brawled after Porter’s son accused Barton’s of stealing a bicycle.

Things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton. Barton responded by shooting Porter dead.

Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house later in the day.

“It was a family affair that got out of hand,” Sheriff said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system

Latest News

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Preliminary numbers about how South Carolina drivers fared on the roadways over the New Year’s...
Three people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend, MHP says
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death
Things To Know
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms, at times mid-week