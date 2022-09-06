Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. When and where you can pick up bottled water in Jackson

Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites even as water pressure rises inside their homes (WLBT)

2. ‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system

Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday. (WLBT)

Gov. Tate Reeves is touting the state’s efforts to restore water to the Jackson, a week after equipment failures crippled operations at the city’s main water treatment facility. At the same time, he is taking the city to task for failing to maintain the facility and calling on the state to take action, saying he is even open to seeing the city’s system privatized. “I’m open to all options. Privatization is on the table,” he said. “Having a commission that oversees failed water systems as they have in many states is on the table... There have been even a number of city council members that I have seen over the last several weeks that have talked a lot about the need to hire outside contractors to come in and run different pieces of or the system as a whole.”

3. With system pressure up, could Jackson be closer to having boil water notice lifted?

Jackson officials say the city could begin testing the water again this week if the pressure in the system remains high. Monday, the city reported that pressure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant had reached 87 pounds per square inch, holding steady overnight and into the morning. The news comes days into the city’s ongoing water crisis and a week after the state stepped in to help make repairs at Curtis, Jackson’s primary treatment facility. City and state officials say that higher pressure means improved service for customers across the city. Meanwhile, the liquid soda ash feed at the Curtis plant was re-established, and “progress was made in improving and restoring the solids treatment process.

4. Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson (Jackson Police Department)

The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.