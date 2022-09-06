Shelby County district attorney says Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping, murder was ‘isolated attack’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Mid-South officials gathered Tuesday morning following the positive identification of Eliza Fletcher’s body -- the mother of two who was kidnapped Friday while jogging near the University of Memphis.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy along with the FBI, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and several other law enforcement officials gave remarks on the investigation.

“With respect to the family, both law enforcement and our offices were in contact with the family throughout this long weekend,” said Mulroy. “They have been fully cooperative throughout the entire process and in contrast to whatever baseless speculation you might’ve seen, we have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger.”

Cleotha Abston, the man charged in Fletcher’s murder is now behind bars on several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“Any kind of violence, of course, is unacceptable but repeat violent offenders particularly deserve a stronger response and that’s what they’ll get from this district attorney’s office,” said Mulroy.

The manner of Fletcher’s death remains undetermined.

“It is too early for us to determine the place and method of death at this point,” said Davis. “At this time, we are still working with the suspect. We are uncovering various leads, this is an ongoing investigation.”

Mulroy asks that the public respect Fletcher’s family’s privacy during this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

