Selma, AL and Goodman Church bring water to residents in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers from Selma, Alabama, made the trip to the Capital City to provide water in South Jackson. The group formed a coalition with a church in Holmes County, Jackson leaders, and a former city councilman to bring water to an area hard hit by the crisis.

Pastor John Grayson said, “We have a need here in this particular location from our city council, and some of our city officials were telling us this is where the greatest need is, and so we wanted to come and serve this area where it will make the greatest impact.”

John Grayson is the Senior Pastor for Gospel Tabernacle Church in Selma. He and members of his congregation made the trip to Jackson on this Labor Day to bring much-needed clean water.

“We’re here to be a blessing to help ease your burden, and we are praying for Jackson, Mississippi,” Pastor Grayson said.

“We were able to raise and collect 1,000 cases of water which equated to about eight pallets and two truckloads, and so we came on down. We had about 35 volunteers who came with us today,” Danielle Wooten said.

Wooten is the Outreach Ministry director for the Selma church.

‘Through our Youth Ministry, our Youth and Young Adult Ministry, we reached out to our community in Selma, to our local businesses, local churches, and schools”, Wooten said.

Pastor Grayson said, “You know we are all neighbors on this earth and we realize our neighbors were going through a traumatic situation and we wanted to be the hands and feet of God to help ease their burdens.”

Marshand Crisler is the former council member for this area in South Jackson. He says it was important to him to help those who live here and the elderly.

“One of the things I know from years and years of experience in local government, a lot of times, this part of the city gets forgotten about and so what I wanted to do was to make sure to team up with the city’s administration through Mayor Lumumba and Grace Tabernacle Church out of Selma, Alabama, and Goodman, Mississippi,” Crisler said. “We all kind of came together as a coalition to make this ground zero to make sure we get water out to the folks in need in south Jackson.

Michael Howard said, “If we work together, we can work through anything. Give it to God, and we’ve got it made.”

Crisler adds it will take continued support from the federal and state level to help the City of Jackson correct water problems that have become increasingly worse for decades.

