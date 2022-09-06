Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning.

According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in critical condition who was soon taken to UMMC for treatment.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but they are still investigating, the outlet reports.

The shooting comes after several other shootings in the area.

