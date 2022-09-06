MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica
Tunica, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert in Tunica.
Mashyla Jackson, 15, was last seen on Park Drive just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
MBI noted that family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Jackson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.
