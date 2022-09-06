Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica

MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica
MBI issues missing endangered teen in Tunica(MBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tunica, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert in Tunica.

Mashyla Jackson, 15, was last seen on Park Drive just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

MBI noted that family members said Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Jackson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, and green shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tunica County Sheriff’s Department at 662-363-1411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Yazoo Co. man shot, killed in ‘family affair that got out of hand’
Cleotha Abston
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury,’ suspect charged in her kidnapping
The scene on Chestnut Avenue.
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba answers questions at a press conference Thursday.
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system

Latest News

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says
LIVE: Water sampling has begun to check water quality, mayor says
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Body found in South Memphis identified as Eliza Fletcher; suspect faces additional charges in her death