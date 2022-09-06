Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.

According to authorities, Barton then shot and killed Porter.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.