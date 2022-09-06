Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday.

Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.

According to authorities, Barton then shot and killed Porter.

