WATCH LIVE: Sampling underway to test Jackson's water quality, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigative sampling is underway Tuesday to determine the quality of tap water in Jackson, Mayor Lumumba’s office said.

It is to determine when sampling can begin to clear the boil water notice.

It’s contingent upon sustained pressure and the city will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is holding a press conference to update the city on work happening today at the O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.

The mayor’s office says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 86 PSI.

The margin of storage that was built over the weekend has decreased some over the past 24 hours. Local, state, and federal response teams have maintained stable storage in the clear wells at the plant.

“We are currently producing stable pressure, but if a challenge arises with plant operation today it will likely impact customers,” the mayor’s office said. “We do currently have water in all storage tanks, but the Suncrest Tank is at a lower level than preferred.”

However, all of Jackson should have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure.

The city said this will allow them to track any remaining issues and address them.

