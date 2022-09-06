Labor Day festivities affected by water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Labor Day barbecues are not what they normally look like this year, as many Jacksonians are unable to properly clean and cook due to the city’s water issues.

“I’m out here getting ribs at Kroger on Labor Day as Kroger is making slabs on slabs of ribs for their customers that continue to struggle on Labor Day with clean water and barbecue festivities,” said Bentonia Anderson, a Jackson resident.

“While we [are] on the boil water alert, it’s kinda hard trying to wash everything off,” said Anderson. “So, this is a big help to come up here. It’s already prepared, and [you can] just come in and pick it up.”

The sweet sizzle of the grill and joyous laughter were sounds rarely heard on Monday as many residents and visitors like Jamarron Stewart elected to get food elsewhere or simply stay indoors.

“We really can’t do too much, and we really can’t like party and do too much because of the water,” Stewart said. “You know, we gotta have cases of water, but I’m gonna go back to Yazoo.”

Officials announced this weekend that the city’s water pressure level has returned to normal, but the water remains undrinkable.

Anderson and Stewart say they would be more festive this holiday if it wasn’t for the water crisis.

“I would have my friends and my family come over, and we’d be outside barbecuing and having a great time,” Anderson said. “We’d have running water, maybe be able to use the restroom as well, wash our hands on the regular like we need to.”

“We would have been barbecuing or something, you know. Slapping some ribs on or some stuff like that, but then I came down here and the water been kinda, kinda like messed up. So, we really can’t do too much,” said Stewart.

Jacksonians are hopeful that the water supply becomes safe to drink soon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.