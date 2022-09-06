La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson posted on Facebook Monday to share concerns about a new animated show on FX that was previewed during the LSU game against FSU.

The show, which follows a “reluctant” mother and her Antichrist daughter as they try to live an ordinary life in Delaware, streams on Hulu on Thursday nights. A trailer for the show ran during Sunday evening’s LSU game.

The congressman posted on Facebook Monday morning (Sept. 5) saying the shocking ending to the LSU game wasn’t the most disturbing part of the evening.

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” the post reads, in part.

“WHAT IN THE WORLD?!? I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I’m just going to state the obvious: Please be careful. Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids. This culture has become alarmingly dark and desensitized and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly evil. STAY FAR FROM IT. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” (1 Peter 5:8)”

The congressman posted again Tuesday after he says his original post reached more than six million people.

“Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume. But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to “speak the truth in love” (Eph. 4:15), even—and sometimes most importantly—when it may not be popular,” the congressman said in his post.

The show features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rhea Perlman, to name a few. Plaza also serves as an executive producer on the show.

