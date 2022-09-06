Connect. Shop. Support Local.
La. congressman shares concerns over trailer for new FX show ‘Little Demon’ being aired during LSU game

Little Demon streams on Hulu on Thursday nights at 10 p.m.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson posted on Facebook Monday to share concerns about a new animated show on FX that was previewed during the LSU game against FSU.

The show, which follows a “reluctant” mother and her Antichrist daughter as they try to live an ordinary life in Delaware, streams on Hulu on Thursday nights. A trailer for the show ran during Sunday evening’s LSU game.

The congressman posted on Facebook Monday morning (Sept. 5) saying the shocking ending to the LSU game wasn’t the most disturbing part of the evening.

“I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other children were exposed to it—and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and marketed by DISNEY,” the post reads, in part.

The congressman posted again Tuesday after he says his original post reached more than six million people.

“Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume. But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to “speak the truth in love” (Eph. 4:15), even—and sometimes most importantly—when it may not be popular,” the congressman said in his post.

The show features the voices of Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rhea Perlman, to name a few. Plaza also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

